POLICE IN LIVINGSTONE ARREST TRADITIONAL HEALER FOR CLAIMING HE COULD CURE A WOMAN’S INFERTILITY BY SLEEPING WITH HER



28 February 2025



On February 27, 2025 at 14:10 hours, Livingstone Central Police Station received a report of rape. The victim, a 24-year-old woman from Chidakwa village, Ngweze area in Kazungula District, reported that she was raped by Innocent Chiyabi, a 36-year-old man from Libuyu Compound in Livingstone, who is believed to be a witch doctor. The incident occurred on December 12, 2024, at around 17:00 hours at Morelight Compound in Livingstone.





Brief facts of the matter are that the victim, who is epileptic, met the accused in December 2024 and explained her health condition to him. Chiyabi claimed that he could heal her condition through sex, insisting that he had a vision that she was barren and needed to have sex with him to conceive.





Despite initial refusal, the victim eventually succumbed to the accused’s demands. After the incident, the victim was given traditional medicine, which instead of healing her, caused abdominal pains. A medical examination later revealed that she was nine weeks and five days pregnant.





A medical report form was issued, and a docket of case has been opened. The suspect has been arrested and he is in lawful Police custody awaiting the due process of the law.





Issued by:

Mr. Auxensio Daka (Commissioner of Police)

Commanding Officer – Southern Division