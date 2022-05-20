CHILUFYA TAYALI CHARGED WITH DEFAMATION OF THE PRESIDENT

Police in Lukulu have formerly charged and arrested Chilufya Tayali aged 47 of house number 38 Ngwezi road in Roma township of Lusaka for the offence of Defamation of the President Contrary to Section 69 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Brief facts of the matter are that the accused did publish defamatory remarks on his face book page on 13th May, 2022.

The suspect has been detained in Police custody and will appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON