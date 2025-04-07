Police in Lusaka have arrested a man for allegedly impersonating, as a certified lawyer.



Andrew Kosamu [also using the names Kiyumbi and Shadreck Andrew Mwanza] allegedly forged a title deed, an NRC, an agreement with ZAMRA while masquerading as a lawyer.





This was after he was reported to the Police by the Law Association of Zambia(LAZ) following investigations into his suspicious activities.



He is currently in custody at Kabwata Police station.





He has duped a lot of unsuspecting members of the public and ZAMRA is no exception as the Legal Counsel Tebubho Muliokela’s names have been used in forgery of bogus immunity against prosecution by Andrew Kosamu.

.



LAZ is taking this issue very seriously as confirmed by Senior Counsel Wezi Mwandila of LAZ Regulatory Enforcement Committee.



Note:

Picture below is Senior Counsel Wezi Mwandila of LAZ Regulatory Enforcement Committee.