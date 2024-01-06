POLICE IN LUSAKA WEST ARREST 11 JUNKIES FOR AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

January 5, 2024

Police in Bob bromes of Lusaka west have arrested and detained 11 junkies for the offence of aggravated robbery, it is alleged that the said suspected junkies have been attacking and robbing residents of their properties in the area.

The incident occurred on January 3, 2024 in Lusaka Middle West after police officers conducted an operation in the area and a complainant Victoria Kalombo aged 36 of unknown house number has confirmed having been attacked by the same group of suspected junkies.

These have been identified as follows;

1) Enoch Nanda aged 23

2) Jones kambawa aged 20

3) Collins Chanda aged 20

4) Emmanuel Mulenga 20

5) Paul Phiri aged 21

6) Green Lubenga aged 20

7) Moses Sakala aged 20

8)Derrick Lubela aged 21

9) Joseph Njobvu aged 19

10) Anthony Chanda aged 20

11) Mike Kabenela aged 21

All the accused are of unknown house numbers in Lusaka West. Police managed to recover the following items from the suspected junkies;

1) An Airtel Television.

2) Two Techno phones

3) Two itel phones

4) An Oppo phone

5) A Samsung phone

6) A knife and

7) Two Golf sticks, which the suspects were using when attacking residents.

The suspects will soon appear in court.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.