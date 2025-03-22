POLICE IN NAKONDE NAB 5 SUSPECTS INCLUDING WITCH DOCTOR, HUNT FOR 2 MORE IN ALBINO MURDER CASE



Police in Nakonde District have arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of Michael Simuntala, a 25-year-old albino who was killed in Lyuchi village between February 22 and 24, 2025.





The suspects, including a 62-year-old witch doctor from Katozi in Nakonde, have been identified as Edward Sikanyika, 33, Chimwemwe Ng’ambi, 22, Willard Siame, 21, Misheck Simukonda, 19, and the unnamed witch doctor.



According to Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Dennis Moola, the five suspects were arrested during investigations into the murder, although he did not disclose when and how they were arrested.





However independent verification by Chete FM News suggests that the suspects were arrested a few days after the murder.



Initially, two suspects, including the 62-year-old witch doctor from Katozi, were taken into custody, and further investigations led to the arrest of three more suspects.





The police have also recovered the axe used in the crime and are currently hunting for two more suspects.



The five suspects in custody are expected to appear in court soon.



CHETE FM