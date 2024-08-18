POLICE IN NDOLA ARREST 24-YEAR OLD BAR LADY FOR D£FILING A 14-YEAR OLD BOY



Police in Ndola have arrested a 24-year old woman, identified as Comfort Mupeta, for d£filing a 14-year old boy.



According to Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police, Peacewell Mweemba, the incident reportedly happened around 22 hours near a place called banda’s bar where the suspect works as a bar lady, within tag-argan area.



Mr. Mweemba says the victim visited the suspect at the bar where she works and stayed until 22 hours after which the duo went to a nearby football field where they had unlawful carnal knowledge.



He says the elder brother to the victim coincidentally passed through the same area and caught the pair in the act and later informed his mother who proceeded to report the matter to the police.



The victim has since been issued with a medical report form while a docket on the case has been opened with the suspect detained in police custody.



PN