POLICE IN SA ARRESTS SUSPECT OVER GRUESOME MURDER OF ZAMBIAN NATIONAL

Police in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, have arrested one of the suspects in the gruesome murder of a Zambian national three weeks ago who was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown people.

Goodson Chomba 34, was a businessman who owned, among other businesses, a driving school in South Africa.

He was stabbed by unknown people in unexplained circumstances on 27th September, 2022 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa and was put to rest on Saturday 8th October 2022 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Port Elizabeth.

He is said to have been stabbed several times and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

One of the suspects has now handed himself to the police after his mother was initially locked up and on hearing that she was in police custody over his alleged murder case, he voluntarily turned himself to the police in exchange for his mother’s release.

The mother to the deceased, Anna Chama, said the family would not rest until her son’s assailants were brought to book and justice prevails.

This is contained in a statement to Byta FM News today by Tamara Nyirenda, First Secretary Press at Zambia High Commission in Pretoria.