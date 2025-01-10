POLICE IN WESTERN PROVINCE STOPS BAROTSELAND NATIONALIST YOUTH ALLIANCE FROM CONDUCTING A MEMORIAL SERVICE IN REMEMBERANCE OF THE PEOPLE WHO WERE SHOT BY THE POLICE IN 2011 IN MONGU

Western Police commanding Officer Mr. Mukuka Chileshe has responded to the to Barotseland Nationalist Youth alliance informing the group that they have no legal mandate of holding a memorial service in rememberance of the January 14th of 2011 victims.

On 26 December last year, the Barotseland Nationalist YOUTH alliance wrote a letter to the police commanding officer notifying him of the group’s intentions of hosting a memorial service on January 14th 2025. at Barotse Market in Mongu