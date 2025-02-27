POLICE INTERCEPT VEHICLE WITH SUSPECTED STOLEN COW CARCASS IN CHOMA



Police in Choma District of Southern Province intercepted a Toyota Corolla on Tuesday night laden with a carcass of a cow suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.





Southern Province Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka reported that the vehicle was being driven by Alick Munkombwe, aged 27 years, of Choma South, who was in the company of Kennedy Simweena, aged 28 years, also of Choma South, Goodfellow Mwiinga, aged 27 years, and Bruce Simalube, aged 28 years, both of Zambia Compound in Choma.





After a thorough check of the car, police recovered two knives and a metallic axe suspected to have been used in slaughtering the animal.



The suspects could not explain where they got the cow nor prove ownership.



The suspects have been detained in police custody for possession of property reasonably suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained, and police are investigating to find anyone missing a cow in the Masuku area of Choma.





When the owner is found, the offence will change to stock theft, which is on the rise in the province.





Daka has also cautioned butchery owners against buying illegal carcasses, adding that butchery owners found with carcasses without necessary documents will also be arrested and charged with the offence of being found with unlawfully obtained property.