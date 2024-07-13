Police investigate gassing incident in Kalulushi

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba, has called on residents of Kalulushi to remain calm as the police investigate the suspected gassing incident, that happened in New Minsenga area.

Mweemba said police were on the ground to investigate and make sure culprits were brought to book.

In an interview yesterday, Mweemba said the gassing incident happened on Monday at 01:00.

“I wish to call for calm as the police are on the ground investigating the matter in which two young women have been admitted at Kalulushi General… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/police-investigate-gassing-incident-in-kalulushi