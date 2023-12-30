POLICE INVESTIGATE LOOTING OF 1,306 BAGS OF MEALIE MEAL BY KITWE RESIDENTS
By Timothy Kaumba
POLICE in Kitwe are investigating the recent looting of 1,306 by 25kg bags of Kgotso mealie meal by Zamtan, Luangwa and Mulenga Compound residents after a Congo DR-bound truck which was ferrying the commodity got involved in an accident.
In a statement, Friday, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba stated that so far, no recoveries had been made…
NEWSDIGGERS
The obsession by this government to smuggle mealie meal to DRC is causing this looting.
Only a few connected individuals are profiting heavily from this immoral trade. Only his friends and relatives.
Well done to the looters.