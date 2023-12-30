POLICE INVESTIGATE LOOTING OF 1,306 BAGS OF MEALIE MEAL BY KITWE RESIDENTS

By Timothy Kaumba

POLICE in Kitwe are investigating the recent looting of 1,306 by 25kg bags of Kgotso mealie meal by Zamtan, Luangwa and Mulenga Compound residents after a Congo DR-bound truck which was ferrying the commodity got involved in an accident.

In a statement, Friday, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba stated that so far, no recoveries had been made…

NEWSDIGGERS