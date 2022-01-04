LATEST: Police investigate man for criminal negligence over Kariba drowning

Police have recorded a warn and caution statement from a Coxswain of the fishing rig M/Jonathan Haajaya aged 25 of unmarked house number Kanyelele compound Siavonga.

He has been cautioned on the offence of Criminal Negligence and Reckless Contrary to section 237(g) of the Penal Code of the laws of Zambia.

This in is connection to the drowning incident that occurred on 1st January,2022 in Siavonga district in which Six members of the Lusaka Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church are alleged to have drowned after jumping off the fishing rig he was in charge of.

Investigations are still ongoing.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON.