POLICE INVESTIGATE SUDDEN DEATH OF CHALIMBANA UNIVERSITY LECTURER

…he asked for a chair to sit at a mini mart he went to as he felt unwell but collapsed and died!

Chongwe ~ Sun, April 24 2022

Police in Chongwe are investigating circumstances that led to the sudden and unnatural death of a Chalimbana University lecturer.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that Alfred Mbobola, 59, died yesterday.

“Chongwe Police Station received a report of Sudden and Unnatural Death on April 23, 2022 at 1400 hours in which F/Mary Chishala Mbobola aged 55 of Chalimbana University in Chongwe reported that her Husband M/Alfred Mbobola aged 59 who was a Lecturer at the above University died Suddenly. This occurred on April 23, 2022 around 10:00 hours at Matipula area Chongwe,” Mr Hamoonga stated.

He stated that brief facts of the matter are that the deceased went to a Mini Mart along Great East Road and asked for a Chair to sit as he was not feeling well and later collapsed and died.

Mr Hamoonga stated that the body was taken to Chongwe District Hospital Mortuary.