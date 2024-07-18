Police investigating Levy, Mwiinde over Jay Jay Banda abduction

Police investigating Levy, Mwiinde over Jay Jay abduction

POLICE are vigorously investigating Levy Ngoma, President Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor, and Trevor Mwiinde, UPND deputy national youth chairperson, in connection to the abduction of Independent Petauke Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda, Court documents have revealed.

Jay Jay Banda has named Levy Ngoma, the political advisor to President Hakainde Hichilema, Clayson Hamasaka, the State House Chief Communicartions Specialist and Trvor Mwiinde, the UPND operative as his abductors.

This is in matter Mr Ngoma and Mr Mwiinde sued Emmanuel Jay Banda and three others for defamation of character in the Lusaka High Court.

Credit @ Daily Nation