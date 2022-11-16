PoliticsNDCPFUPND POLICE INVITE SABOI AGAIN By zamobserver - November 16, 2022 2 66 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Saboi Imboela POLICE INVITE SABOI AGAIN NDC president Saboi Imboela, has been invited to appear before the Zambia Police tomorrow at Force Headquarters in Lusaka at 09:00 Hours. Credit: NDC Change privacy settings
Yes , go on, put them on ” mufolo” until they realize that irresponsible conduct don’t pay. They failed competitive democratic politics and resorted to jungle, barbaric politics.
There is no freedom without boundaries. The way this girl insulted Laura Miti is very uncourteous, impolite, disrespectful and inhuman.