POLICE INVITE SABOI AGAIN

By
zamobserver
-
2
66
Saboi Imboela
Saboi Imboela

POLICE INVITE SABOI AGAIN

NDC president Saboi Imboela, has been invited to appear before the Zambia Police tomorrow at Force Headquarters in Lusaka at 09:00 Hours.

Credit: NDC

2 COMMENTS

  1. Yes , go on, put them on ” mufolo” until they realize that irresponsible conduct don’t pay. They failed competitive democratic politics and resorted to jungle, barbaric politics.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here