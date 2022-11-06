POLICE KILL SIX ARMED CRIMINALS IN LUSAKA

Police in Lusaka have killed six armed criminals between the ages of 25 and 34.

The armed criminals are alleged to be behind several aggravated robberies in the recent past.

In a statement, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that police received intelligence information that there were more than five suspected criminals who were about to stage a robbery at a Chinese company along Kasupe Road.

Mr. Hamoonga says a police patrol team quickly made a follow up and managed to spot the car belonging to the suspected criminals, as given by the Informant, who were driving a Toyota Allion silver in colour with registration number BAP 3075 that at the time was speeding towards the company premises with an intention to attack.

Mr. Hamoonga says when the criminals noticed the presence of police officers, they opened fire at the police officers, prompting the officers to respond proportionally.

Police managed to neutralise all six criminals while one of the men in uniform was grazed by a bullet and sustained a bruise on his left thigh but is out of danger.

Police have since recovered a Toyota Allion, a pair of handcuffs, a blue raincoat, catapult, a broken long baton and an AK 47 rifle bearing serial number 30724 with 10 rounds of ammunitions.