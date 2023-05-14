Police Launch A Manhunt For A 48-year-old Man Who Impregnated His 15 Year Old Biological Daughter

LUSAKA MAN IMPREGNATE HIS 15 YEAR OLD BIOLOGICAL DAUGHTER

…. As police launch a manhunt for a 48-year-old man of Chawama compound

May 14, 2023

Police in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for a 48-year-old man of Chawama compound who is alleged to have impregnated his 15-year-old biological daughter.

The man only identified as Chonya is alleged to have been sexually abusing his daughter who he lives with after divorcing the wife last year.

Police were tipped by concerned members of the community in Chawama and immediately investigations were instituted which revealed that the suspect was living only with his daughter after divorcing the wife.

The victim narrated to Police how the father was constantly demanding to have canal knowledge of her until on May 12, 2023 when members of the community discovered that she was pregnant.

Officers are making arrangements to have the victim taken to Social welfare for safe custody.

And a 42-year-old man of Chunga West in Lusaka is detained in Police custody for the offences of defilement and Incest.

The suspect only identified as Moono is alleged to have defiled his 12-year-old biological daughter in January this year.

This was discovered on May 12, 2023 after the daughter disclosed to her mother who later reported the matter to Police.

The victim is five months pregnant.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer