POLICE LAUNCH INVESTIGATIONS INTO VUBWI MP VIDEOS

Police has instituted investigations into the porn videos which have gone viral involving Vubwi member of parliament Ackleo Banda.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed to Daily Revelation that investigations have been instituted into the matter.

“We have to investigate of course. We don’t just do things anyhow, we have to institute investigations and when we are done with investigations we will be able to tell the nation what our findings are,” Hamoonga said. “Yes of course (we have commenced with investigations). When we see such a things in public domain we have to institute investigations.”

Asked on how far investigations have gone into the ‘Mary Chirwa videos’, Homoonga said the matter was still under investigations.

But asked on the fact that investigation…