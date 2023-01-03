POLICE LAUNCH MANHUNT FOR DRIVER FOR DISAPPEARING WITH COPPER CONCETRATES

Police have launched a manhunt for a man identified as Goodson Mutemela of Lusaka’s Zani Muone area on the the offence of Theft by Servant for allegedly stealing Copper Concentrates worth over $80,000.

The suspect who was employed as a driver for Zamfast Logistics Group Limited of Lusaka is alleged to have stolen copper concentrates worth USD 80,280.15 property of Zamfast Logistics.

In confirming the incident, Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale said It is alleged that on December 28, 2022 the suspect was assigned to ferry the consignment from Kasumbalesa enroute to South Africa through Lusaka.

“On December 30, 2022, the suspect is alleged to have disconnected the vehicle tracking system and switched off his mobile phone,” he said.

Mwale stated police were alerted and immediately instituted investigations into the matter.

He said Police officers later discovered the Shacman Truck registration number AIC 1642 and trailer number BAL 2889 was abandoned without the consignment along Ndola – Kapiri-Mposhi road near Kafulafuta weighbridge with the keys in the ignition.

He said investigations have continued in the matter.

Mwale has since appealed to members of the public with any information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect to report to any nearest police station.

©️NKANI