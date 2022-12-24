POLICE LAUNCH MANHUNT FOR MAN OF GOD ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ABUSE

Police have launched a manhunt for a Lusaka based clergyman, who has been accused of Sexually abusing and impregnating some of his female Church members.

Supernatural Heaven Embassy Church overseer DON MWAPE has been accused of impregnating three female Church members and sexually abusing several of them who are now demanding justice.

Deputy Police Spokesperson DANNY MWALE has told ZNBC News that Prophet MWAPE was expected to avail himself to police yesterday but failed hence the manhunt.

Mr. MWALE says the Victim Support Unit under the Police Service is investigating the matter following several reports involving the clergyman.

Attempts to interview Prophet MWAPE proved futile as his phone went unanswered.

Credit-ZNBC