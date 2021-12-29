POLICE LAUNCH MANHUNT FOR WOMAN WHO POURED HOT COOKING OIL ON HUBBY

(Warning to sensitive viewers, pictures)

Police in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for Elizabeth Mweete aged 32 after she assaulted her husband Alex Muleya aged 39 of House number 116 Kuku Compound by pouring hot cooking oil on him.

The incident occured on 28th December, 2021 around 22:30 hours at the couple’s house.

The victim sustained severe burns on the back, left side of his face and eye.He is currently admitted to Chawama level one Hospital.

We are appealing to members of the public who may know the whereabouts of the suspect to report to any nearest Police Station.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON