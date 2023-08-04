POLICE LOOKING FOR NDOLA MAN FOR BEATING WIFE WHO LATER DIED

Police have launched a manhunt for Joe Sikaona of Kaloko Township who allegedly beat his wife Memory Chilele, 41, who later died.

Sikaona is reported to have hit his wife with a metal chair at their matrimonial house around 21:00hrs on July 15, 2023 after a marital dispute.

However, the victim never reported the matter to the police until July 25 when her condition did not get better.

Copperbelt Province Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba has revealed that the victim was taken to Ndola Teaching Hospital on July 26 were she was attended to and discharged the same day.

But on July 29 her condition worsened and she was rushed to Masala Clinic where she was referred to Ndola Teaching Hospital. However, Chilele was pronounced dead upon arrival around 11:52hrs.