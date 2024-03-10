POLICE MAKE PROGRESS IN RONNIE SHIKAPWASHA MURDER CASE

One month after the arrest of his wife as a primary suspect, Police have finally concluded investigations into the murder of Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha.

Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga has told Diamond News that a docket will be submitted to the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) on Monday to pave the way for the suspects to appear in court.

Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha was allegedly killed by his wife Jane Lusenga aged 73 on January 14, 2024, using a gun, at the couple’s matrimonial home in Lusaka’s Ibex area.