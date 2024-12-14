POLICE MANHUNT UNDERWAY AFTER GUNFIRE ERUPTS AT ZAMBEZI MALL





Police have instituted investigations and launched a manhunt to locate and apprehend a suspect involved in a violent dispute that erupted into gunfire at Zambezi Mall, leaving two Chinese nationals injured.



Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed that the incident occurred at around 01:00 hours yesterday after an altercation between two groups of Chinese nationals began at Sun City and escalated into violence at the mall.





According to Mr. Hamoonga, the two victims, Mr. Chen Can, 44, and Mr. Yang Hou Cal, 41, both Chinese nationals, sustained serious injuries, adding that Mr. Chen suffered head trauma and leg bruises, while Mr. Yang was shot in the buttock and abdomen.