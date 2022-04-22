Police Must Crack the Rising Cases of Abductions and Kidnappings

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

It is now clear that more female mobile agents have been abducted, harmed and remain missing other than Pamela Chisupa.

An organised and coordinated gang(s) exist doing this type of crimes.

Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba said this type of crime is alien to Zambia and wondered where it is coming from.

Well with Tujilijili re-introduced, illicit drugs flowing freely like Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) was abolished, junkies and addicts desperate for quick money are everywhere.

In many cases, the kidnappers phoned family members, who sent money to attempt to have their loved ones freed.

This shows that a clear digital footprint exists and remains, to easily trace the criminals.

For all mobile companies are required by law to register simcards and mobile money accounts to identified owners.

So Mobile Companies, ZICTA and the CyberCrime Unit must crack and arrest the perpetrators.

ZICTA and the Police are quick to trace and arrest those disparaging or insulting political leaders but fail to track the criminals harming our women?

Aikona man!