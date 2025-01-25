Police must self-introspect following Mumbi’s arrest… You won’t please HH by arresting without investigating – Mwaliteta

Police must self-introspect following Mumbi’s arrest – Mwaliteta … You won’t please HH by arresting without investigating





By Esther Chisola



Ruling UPND Lusaka provincial chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has urged the police to self-introspect, after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dismissed their aggravated robbery charge they slapped on former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri when they arrested her.





And Mwaliteta says human rights activist Brebner Changala’s presentation to the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur Irene Khan, is from a bitter point because he was not given a job in UPND administration by President Hakainde Hichilema.





Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, Mwaliteta urged the police to self-introspect, saying their action on Phiri went against





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/police-must-self-introspect-following-mumbis-arrest-mwaliteta-you-wont-please-hh-by-arresting-without-investigating/