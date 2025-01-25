Police must self-introspect following Mumbi’s arrest… You won’t please HH by arresting without investigating – Mwaliteta

Police must self-introspect following Mumbi’s arrest – Mwaliteta … You won’t please HH by arresting without investigating
By Esther Chisola
Ruling UPND Lusaka provincial chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has urged the police to self-introspect, after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dismissed their aggravated robbery charge they slapped on former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri when they arrested her.
And Mwaliteta says human rights activist Brebner Changala’s presentation to the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur Irene Khan, is from a bitter point because he was not given a job in UPND administration by President Hakainde Hichilema.
Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, Mwaliteta urged the police to self-introspect, saying their action on Phiri went against
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/police-must-self-introspect-following-mumbis-arrest-mwaliteta-you-wont-please-hh-by-arresting-without-investigating/
This is a change of tune. It feels weird how nice these people are all of a sudden. We can certainly get used to this. No one will be arrested on bogus charges for the next few days while they are being watched. If a real crime is committed by anyone, including UPND members, the police have our full backing to act.
This is why I am requesting the UN representative to be permanently stationed in Zambia.
No more two-justice system in Zambia.
No more harassing and oppressing those that disagree with Hakainde.
We need our One Zambia, one Nation back for good, not just when the UN representative is in Zambia.
Vote wisely in 2026.