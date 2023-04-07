POLICE NAB 5 IN CONNECTION WITH MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO PROPERTY AT CITY MARKET

April 7, 2023 – Police in Lusaka recorded 25 cases of malicious damage to property after a group of 10 unruly people at City Market Bus Station ran amoke and caused serious damages to minibuses.

Some minibus drivers were left with serious injuries in the same fracas that occurred on April 6, 2023 between 14:30 hours and 16:00 hours at City Market Bus station munyaule area opposite Young Pheros shop.

Police officers who rushed to the scene arrested five suspects in connection with the same incident while the other five escaped.

Brief facts are that a group of 10 men approached one of the drivers and instructed him not to be parking their buses in front of Young Pheros gate. They alleged that they were directed to inform the drivers by the owner of the shop.

As the group was leaving the scene after giving orders, they assaulted one of the drivers identified as Nyambe who challenged them in the process. This annoyed other bus drivers who quickily rushed and rescued their friend.

The group fled but one of their member identified as Austin Bwalya was apprehended by a mob and later beaten before he was handed over to Police at City Market Police Post.

After some time, the group reappeared with the view of rescuing their friend (Austin Bwalya) this time armed with different weapons (machites, knives, screw drivers and plunks) and caused damage to minibusses as well as grievously assaulting some of the minibus drivers. 25 minibusses had their windows broken and tyres deflated using knives.

Police officers rushed to the scene and managed to arrest five suspects aged between 21 and 42 while the other five escaped.

They are detained in Police custody while the one who was beaten by a mob was rushed to the hospital.

A manhunt for the other five has been launched.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer