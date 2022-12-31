POLICE NAB A 25 YEAR OLD MAN WHO BROKE INTO SHOPRITE AND WAS FOUND HAVING POLONY WITH A BOTTLE OF BEER

A TWENTY-FIVE year old man suspected to be a mental patient has been nabbed by the police after breaking into Shoprite checkers in Kitwe where he was found having a bottle of beer and eating polony.

The suspect identified as Zebron Mbazima allegedly broke into the store along Matuka avenue around 01:00 hours.

Copperbelt commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said Mr Mbazima who is a suspected mental patient entered the shop by breaking the door using a paving brick.

“Police officers who went to the scene found the suspect still inside the store, drinking the castle lite beer and eating the polony and he had already consumed Mirinda drink.Police with the assistance of the management at the shop managed to apprehend the suspect and is detained in custody,”he said.

He said the matter was reported to the police by Priscila Chinula 48, the Shop Manager.

Mr Mweemba also said that investigations in the matter had been instituted to establish the mental status of the suspect.