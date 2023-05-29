POLICE NAB AIRTEL MANAGER JASON CHULU.

Police in Lusaka have apprehended Airtel Networks Zambia Legal and Regulatory Affairs Manager Jason Chulu for Making a false document, uttering, forgery and perjury.

Mr. Chulu in the photo attached was apprehended this morning by officers from Woodlands Police Station after insulting them two weeks ago when officers took an official Police call out to his work place.

At the time of arrest at his residence on plot 12498 off 10th Street in Chudleigh Lusaka, Mr Chulu continued insulting Police officers and threatened that they would be dismissed after he personally talks to the Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba.

In this matter, Mr. Chulu presented before Lusaka High Court Judge Susan Wanjelani a document purporting to have been produced by KPMG in order to mislead the court and obstruct justice in a matter that Lusaka based Journalist Thomas Allan Zgambo has sued Airtel Networks for interception of communication that led to his arrest together with Mr. Clayson Hamasaka the State House Chief Communication Specialist.

Mr. Chulu filed this fake document before court purpoting that KPMG had audited Airtel Networks and could not find the call records the judge asked to be produced.

Two weeks ago, KPMG Senior Partner and Chief Executive Officer Jason Kazilimani gave an official statement to the Police denying his firm’s involvement in the production of the document.

After recording a statement from the KPMG boss, the Police went ahead to serve a call out to Mr. Jason Chulu’s employers at Airtel Head Office but the officers were mistreated and everyone refused to receive the call out.

A man hunt was launched leading to the arrest of Mr. Chulu who even at the time of being thrown in Police cells was shouting at everyone that nothing would happen to him.

ZWB COMMENT.

We wish Mr. Chulu and the other people he schemed with to obstruct justice well.

