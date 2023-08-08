POLICE NAB FAKE SURGEON WHO KILLED A WOMAN BY TRYING TO REMOVE FIBROIDS IN MAKENI

By Nakaonga Nakaonga

POLICE, working with the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ), have arrested an illegal health practitioner for allegedly causing the death of a patient in an attempt to remove fibroids.

HPCZ public relations manager Terry Musonda disclosed in a statement, Monday, that the arrest of 36-year-old Brian Musonda, a Congolese national from Lusaka’s Makeni area, followed a joint operation conducted in Lusaka.

