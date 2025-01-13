POLICE NAB ZAF OFFICER FOR INCEST



……Victim currently about seven months pregnant.



POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a flight sergeant at Zambia Air Force (ZAF) for incest after he allegedly defiled and impregnated his 14-year-old biological daughter.



The victim is currently about 28 weeks (seven months) pregnant.



The suspect, aged 41, allegedly returned home drunk and went straight to his daughter’s bedroom, where the victim was sleeping with her younger sibling aged seven.



Police public relations officer Rae Hamoonga said the suspect had a knife, which he used to threaten his daughter if she screamed.





Mr Hamoonga said in an interview that the culprit then asked the victim to get off the bed and get on the floor, where he allegedly defiled her.



“The daughter failed to scream for help as the suspect was holding a knife in one hand. The victim did not disclose to her mother until it was discovered that she was pregnant,” he said.





Mr Hamoonga said police at Twin Palm Police Station received a report of incest on January 8, 2025 around 12:50 hours.



“A concerned mother reported on behalf of the victim, aged 14, from a named secondary school, of the same abode, that she was sexually abused by her biological father, also of the same abode, who is a ZAF personnel serving as a flight sergeant. The victim is currently 28 weeks pregnant,’’ he said.



ZDM