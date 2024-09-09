POLICE NABBED A COUPLE AND THEIR TWO CIVIL SERVANT FRIENDS IN CONNECTION WITH THEFT OF FERTILIZER MEANT FOR THE MOST VULNERABLES IN BATUNGA AND MANONONGA AREA OF ITEZHI-TEZHI DISTRICT.



Police in Itezhi-Tezhi district following a tip have managed to recover 39 x 50 kg bags of fertilizer which government is currently distributing to the most vulnerable people in the District.



So far 4 suspects have been apprehended and yet to be charged once the investigations are completed.



Those apprehended so far, Albert Mwiinga, aged 50 of Masemu Compound, a Biologist at Fisheries & Livestock Itezhi-Tezhi District,his wife, Precious Mungala, aged 42 of the same address , a teacher at Itezhi-Tezhi secondary boarding school, Maluma Nchimunya(Man) aged 42 of Itezhi-Tezhi secondary boarding school, a teacher at the same school & Nyichiwu Frank(Man)aged 45 of Batunga primary School, a teacher at the same school (Headteacher).



Brief facts of the matter are that Itezhi-Tezhi Police on Sunday, 08/09/24 at 18:00 hours received intelligence information that a certain man was being hired to go to Batunga primary school at night to collect 30 bags of fertilizer by one of the suspects Maluma Nchimunya.



This approached person secretly reported to police and the reporter was given assurance of protection and was advised to keep communication with the Police. At around 24:00 hours, he reported to the Police that the hirer, hired another person and collected the fertilizer, and stored it in one house in Masemu Compound.



Immediately, Officers were organized to search the house and they managed to recover some bags of fertilizer in the house of the Mwanga’s



The two were also apprehended and from there, other suspects were apprehended too, with further recovery done at Batunga primary school.



Police say Investigations are still ongoing.



