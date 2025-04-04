POLICE OFFICER AMONG FOUR SUSPECTED IN AGGRAVATED ROBBERY OF US$250,000 AND K200,000 CASH





A law enforcement officer is among four individuals accused of orchestrating a robbery that resulted in the theft of US$250,000 and K200,000 from a victim in Lusaka. The accused, identified as 42-year-old Humphrey Misale, a police officer residing in Chamba Valley, faces charges alongside Allan Lyamba (27), Moses Chiluba (30), and Michael Walawala (44), all of whom are alleged to have participated in the crime.





Court documents reveal that the group is facing two counts of aggravated robbery. According to the allegations, on the night of March 1-2, 2025, the four suspects, armed with an unknown firearm, forcibly stole a large sum of money from Moses Muyamburi Sakutombo. The accused are said to have threatened or used violence to coerce the victim into surrendering his money.





In addition to the US$250,000, the suspects are also accused of stealing K200,000 from Mr. Sakutombo under similar violent circumstances during the same period.





The accused appeared before Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, who has since referred the case to Magistrate Mwandu Sakala. The suspects are scheduled to enter their pleas today for the non-bailable felony charges.