POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR DEFILING MINOR IN CUSTODY AT GUN POINT

POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR DEFILING MINOR IN CUSTODY

A Police Officer from Shapande Police Post in Choma district has been arrested for defiling a 14 year old suspect who was in custody at gun point.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Paul Achiumi has identified the Officer as Constable Mukela Imbuwa.

According to Byta FM news, Achiumi says the victim was brought to Police by her mother on 29th May, 2023 on allegations that she stole money amounting to K700 from her Airtel Mobile Money Account.

He explains that the Police Officer in question who was on duty took the victim to Shampande Market where he bought her a drink.

Achiumi narrates that after taking the said beverage, the girl felt dizzy, with the Officer proceeding to ask the victim if he could have Canal Knowledge of her, a request she turned down.

He says the Officer got a gun and pointed it at the victim, threatening to shoot her, thereby dragging her to a vehicle which was parked at the Police post and had unlawful Canal Knowledge of her three times.

Source: Byta FM