Police Officer Arrested For Murder Of His 18-Year-Old Girlfriend And Another Woman

A policeman has been arrested for the murder of two women, aged 18 and 24, in Durban, South Africa.

The incident took place in Mandela Park, KwaNyuswa, west of Durban, in the early hours of Friday morning, October 14, 2022.

The 18-year-old victim, identified as Njabulo Enhle Majozi, is said to be the suspect’s girlfriend.

It is alleged that the cop shot the other woman first and Enhle tried to run away. He allegedly shot her outside then dragged her back into the house to create a fake crime scene.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, who confirmed the incident said a preliminary investigation is under way and the cop was arrested.