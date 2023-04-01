POLICE OFFICER CHARGED FOR ROBBING A SHOP IN KATETE

HOME Affairs and Interior Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has disclosed that the police have arrested a Katete based police officer in connection with the robbery in a shop.

This came to light in Parliament, Friday morning, when he was responding to a matter raised by Mkaika Member of Parliament Peter Phiri who wanted to find out if the police have made any arrest in connection with the robbery.

Mwiimbu warned police officers to desist from engaging in criminal activities saying that any police officer who will be found engaging in criminal activities will be arrested and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Mwiimbu has disclosed that the police have stepped up investigation in the Killing of children, experienced recently in the country.

He says that the police have intensified night foot patrol and other security intervention to curb the act.

He disloses that police have already caught two male persons in connection with the killing of a girl in Chilanga.