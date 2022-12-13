Police officer commits suicide

A female police officer in Mongu, Western Province, who was recently recruited, has cut short her duties in the Service after taking her own life.



Chileshe Mulenga served for only 11 months before the news of her death which occurred yesterday.



Nkani reports that the reason that drove the young lady to commit suicide has not yet been established.



Some of Mulenga’s family and friends have taken to social media to express their loss as they mourn her.

Kalemba December 13, 2022