POLICE OFFICER DETAINED FOR STEALING MOBILE PHONE

A Livingstone based Police Officer, Erasmus Phiri, is in custody after he attacked and stole a phone from a local resident on 11th January, 2024.

The victim, Norex Mushokabanji, 32, who sustained a swollen right arm and general body pains, reported the incident to Mbita Police Post, indicating that he was robbed by two male persons who went away with his Tecno Spark 8 Phone valued at K2550.

The incident is said to have occurred around Maramba MB Area when the victim was coming from A1 near Maramba Market having had gone to meet his young brother around 22:50 hours who scheduled to travel to Kazungula for job interviews the next day.

On his way home, the victim had noticed that he was being followed by a male individual, hence upon reaching his yard around 23:30 hours, asked the pursuant why he was following him.

In response, the suspect said he was a Police Officer who wanted to ensure that the victim arrived home safely.

It was at this point that the victim thanked the man and told him to go back because he had arrived home, but when he turned towards his house within the yard, he was hit with a blow on the back of the neck.

When the victim faced the attacker, he hit him again, hence falling to the ground, with the suspect getting his phone and threw it over to another man who ran away.

The victim then held on to his attacker and started shouting for help, with neighbours coming to his rescue, and after a struggle managed to take the suspect to Mbita Police Post, where he was identified as Constable Erasmus Phiri, a Police Officer based at Linda Police Station.

The incident was relayed to Byta FM News by Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka.