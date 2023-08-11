POLICE OFFICER DIES IN SUSPECTED SUICIDE

A Police Officer in Choma district, Southern Province, has allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance.

Anonymous sources have told Byta FM Zambia News that Sergeant Vincent Kaumba, 43, took his life early this week and the reasons behind the action are still not known.

In June this year, Kaumba had appeared before the Choma Magistrate Court for corrupt practices contrary to the Anti Corruption Commission- ACC Act.

The victim had pleaded not guilty for corruptly obtaining a sum of K1,000 gratification from Liwau Phiri as reward to facilitate closure of investigations into allegations of theft against Liwau.

Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, has been contacted and is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

