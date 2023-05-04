Police Officer Kills Man Over Alleged Affair With Wife

Cop kills man over alleged affair with wife

A POLICE officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a man he suspected of having an affair with his wife.

The officer identified as Hanjase Malichoni, who is said to be well known in Linda township, where he resides, also injured the deceased’s brother-in-law, who tried to stop him from shooting the victim.

Owen Kasenke, 34, was shot on Sunday around 23:00 hours but his body was only found the following morning by community members. They were able to identify him as a resident of Linda and they informed his family.

“At the scene, one empty cartridge of an AK47 rifle was found near the body,” police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale said in an interview yesterday.

“The body was found with a gunshot wound on the upper arm of the left hand and on the lower back side of … Zambia Daily Mail