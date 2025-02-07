POLICE OFFICER NAMED IN SCANDAL INVOLVING ILLEGAL CHINESE MINERAL LABORATORY



A police officer identified as Stephen Busuma has been named in a scandal in which he was providing security to an illegal Chinese mineral laboratory in Choma’s Mochipapa area for six months.





A receipt seen indicated that Busuma charged Africa Jang Te Energy Mining Company K19,800 monthly to provide one police officer during the day and two during the night.





The receipt, which is not an official Zambia Police document, however, had a date stamp indicating Southern Division.



This came to light when Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa inspected the laboratory Thursday in the company of several government department officials and media.





The purpose of the undertaking was to establish why the Chinese nationals had set up a laboratory for testing minerals without following due process.



Meanwhile, Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, who was part of the entourage, stated that he was not aware of the presence of police officers manning the illegal laboratory.





Nanjuwa fumed at the mining company for illegal exploration of minerals in the Mapatizya area of the Zimba district, ordering the closure of the laboratory until further notice.



A translator representing the Africa Jang Te Energy Mining Company, Yang Pengsheng, said the institution was unaware of existing regulations and requirements when setting up a mineral laboratory.





Pengsheng stated that the company was not familiar with Zambian laws, noting that their interest is lithium for the manufacture of batteries.



