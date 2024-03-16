POLICE OFFICER SENTENCED TO LIFE IMPRISONMENT FOR AGGRAVATED ROBBERY APPREHENDED AFTER SPRINTING TO ESCAPE IN THE COURT PREMISES

A 27 year-old police officer on Friday afternoon attempted to elude both justice and fellow officers at the Chipata High Court after being sentenced to life imprisonment with hard labour for aggravated robbery.

Alick Mwanza, a traffic police officer at Katete Stores police post, shocked everyone when he took to his heels as he was being led to the holding cell at the High Court.

This was after Lusaka-based High Court Judge Koreen Zimba convicted Mwanza for one count of aggravated robbery.

Particulars of the offence are that Mwanza on March 25, last year robbed Welcome Grocery Shop in Katete of K1,300 whilst armed with a firearm with 12 rounds of ammunition.

Unpleased with the verdict from Judge Zimba, Mwanza embarked on a futile run which ended with him in the hands of officers.

He was apprehended after one of the officers from Zambia Correctional Service fired a gunshot in the air.

Video and story: MAYENGO NYIRENDA