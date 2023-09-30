Police Officer Sues Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Arrogance and Injustice

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;

I have been made aware that an assault of a police officer case against me has been taken to court.

Let us recap.

I was brutalized by over 12 police officers, my tooth was knocked out and I suffered injuries and bruises on my body.

I have medical records and witnesses to prove this.

I reported 3 police officers including one alleging assault, for a case of aggravated assault at Woodlands Police Station, complete with medical records and a docket was officially opened.

These officers have never been arrested todate and my complaint has not been opened or processed.

I also reported this case to the Public and Police Complaints Commission against unethical conduct of these officers.

Now I have learnt that a case came up in Court without notice or information to me.

I shall fight Injustice against me or any other.

That has been life.

I have been a victim in this case.