Police Officer Sues Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Arrogance and Injustice
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;
I have been made aware that an assault of a police officer case against me has been taken to court.
Let us recap.
I was brutalized by over 12 police officers, my tooth was knocked out and I suffered injuries and bruises on my body.
I have medical records and witnesses to prove this.
I reported 3 police officers including one alleging assault, for a case of aggravated assault at Woodlands Police Station, complete with medical records and a docket was officially opened.
These officers have never been arrested todate and my complaint has not been opened or processed.
I also reported this case to the Public and Police Complaints Commission against unethical conduct of these officers.
Now I have learnt that a case came up in Court without notice or information to me.
I shall fight Injustice against me or any other.
That has been life.
I have been a victim in this case.
The problem is you waste time complaining in the media instead of reporting direct to police
Which Police will attend to an opposition leader? Though I don’t like PF leaders, it’s prudent that they are heard.