POLICE OFFICER TESTIFIES AGAINST MUNIR ZULU’S HARMFUL RHETORIC”

A Paramilitary officer, Detective Inspector Emmanuel Mulenga, has testified against Lumezi Constituency MP Munir Zulu’s inflammatory remarks, declaring Eastern Province a no-go zone for Southerners. Mulenga condemned Zulu’s utterances as harmful rhetoric, emphasizing that two wrongs do not make a right.

During the trial, Mulenga recounted apprehending Zulu on May 27, 2024, at Maina Soko Military Hospital, following instructions from his supervisor. He handed Zulu over to the Criminal Investigations Officer at Lusaka Central Police, where he was being investigated for sedition offenses.

Under cross-examination, Mulenga denied breaching Article 18 of the Constitution and affirmed that Zulu’s utterances did not spark riots or ethnic wars. He emphasized the importance of civil language and criticized UPND cadres’ attempts to prohibit opposition MPs from entering Southern Province.

Zulu faces three counts of seditious practices, with the trial continuing on July 16. The police officer’s testimony highlights the importance of responsible speech and the need to uphold the law.