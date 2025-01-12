Police Officer Wanted for Allegedly Beating Girlfriend to Death

The police in Zomba are searching for one of their own, who is suspected of having killed his girlfriend.

The spokesperson for the police, Mr. Peter Kalaya, confirmed this and identified the suspect as Sergeant Peter Chimoyo.

According to Mr. Kalaya, the suspect had a disagreement with his girlfriend, during which he assaulted her. The woman was taken to Domasi Hospital, where she later died while receiving treatment.

Mr. Kalaya stated that if they locate the suspect, he will face a murder charge.

Meanwhile, the police have appealed for anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to assist in the search.