POLICE OFFICERS ENTERED PARLIAMENT GROUNDS TO PICK HON. MUNIR ZULU – DID THEY BREAK THE LAW?- Chilufya Tayali

By EEP President Chilufya Tayali

POLICE OFFICERS ENTERED PARLIAMENT GROUNDS TO PICK HON. MUNIR ZULU – DID THEY BREAK THE LAW?

Truth be told, that statement by Hon. Munir Zulu was reckless and alarming, you can’t just come out like that, as a member of Parliament. We should not play with the State.



Munir Zulu said that, “I can confirm that, the President will dissolve Parliament of Friday and we will go for 3 months campaign period for another election”.

I know some people will cheer the honorable member of parliament but let us be responsible in what we say, especially as leaders.

However, I don’t know how to interpret this provision in the National Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Act and I quote:

5. “For the duration of a meeting members shall enjoy freedom from arrest for any civil debt except a debt the contraction of which constitutes a criminal offence.”

Does it mean that, the police cannot arrest you within Parliament premises for a criminal offence committed outside Parliament?🤔🤔🤔

As for the call-out, it is good practice for the police to send a call-out in the interest of human rights, but it should be clear that, it is not a law, which the police have to follow, if they see it necessary, they would just come and pick you, especially if in the past you have not been compliant to such good practice.

