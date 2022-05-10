POLICE OFFICERS INTERESTED IN POLITICS SHOULD RESIGN AND FORM POLITICAL PARTIES – MACHUNGWA

Police Service Commission Chairperson, Dr Peter Machungwa, has urged Police officers across the country to desist from partisan politics.

Byta FM Staffer Womba Kasela reports that speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the Southern Province Minister, Monday, Machungwa said officers interested in politics should resign and form political parties.

He noted that the commission will not tolerate such mannerism in the Service, further reiterating the need for men and women in uniform to stick to their decree of maintaining peace and order in communities.

And Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa, advised the Police to work closely with communities to attain its mandate.

Mweetwa noted that crime free communities can only be achieved through collaboration with members of different neighbours who are more in number compared to the Police.

He also called for an approach devoid of intimidation, saying cooperation between the Police and Community members cannot be achieved if the other party feels bullied.