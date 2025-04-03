Police officers, JJ Banda’s Wife Appear in Court

Police officers, JJs Wife Appear in Court



ON THE day he escaped from Chipata Central Hospital, fugitive ex-Petauke lawmaker Emmanuel Jay Banda told medics that he had a high body temperature he had never experienced before and vomited excessively.





A magistrate also heard that Mr Banda’s wife, Lombe Chali, asked three officers who were guarding her husband, who was admitted at the hospital, to excuse the patient before he escaped.





This was heard during trial in a case Chali, a housewife, and five security personnel are charged with aiding a prisoner to escape from lawful custody.



The other suspects are Zambia Correctional Service officers Nathan Mbao, Musa Zulu and Moses Sakala and two police officers, Phinious Mfungwe and Benson Kabole.





On August 4, 2024, Chali and the security personnel allegedly aided the escape of Mr Banda from lawful custody.





During trial yesterday, Mwape Khumalo, a senior resident medical doctor who was the last person to attend to the fugitive at Chipata Central Hospital, narrated that Mr Banda complained of high body temperature.



