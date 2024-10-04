Police Officers Must be Punished-Silavwe



What happened to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at the Supreme Court today was extremely disturbing and shameful by all accounts.



No matter which political party one supports, such should not happen to a Former Republican President amongst his own people. How we have sunk so low as a Nation.





Zambia Police Service officers were out of order and if we had serious leaders, those officers should be disciplined immediately for setting such a terrible precedent.



This extra judicial punishment being meted out by the Zambia Police officers must be brought to account no matter how long it takes. It’s a bad seed that must never be allowed to be planted in the Police Service.



Silavwe Jackson, GPZ President.

03/10/24