Police Officers Must be Punished-Silavwe
What happened to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at the Supreme Court today was extremely disturbing and shameful by all accounts.
No matter which political party one supports, such should not happen to a Former Republican President amongst his own people. How we have sunk so low as a Nation.
Zambia Police Service officers were out of order and if we had serious leaders, those officers should be disciplined immediately for setting such a terrible precedent.
This extra judicial punishment being meted out by the Zambia Police officers must be brought to account no matter how long it takes. It’s a bad seed that must never be allowed to be planted in the Police Service.
Silavwe Jackson, GPZ President.
03/10/24
3 thoughts on “Police Officers Must be Punished-Silavwe”
Silawve, has no proper functioning brain to appreciate that police under ECL used to fire live ammunition at citizens e.g Nsama Nsama and the ones under HH show restraint and professionalism. The boy should stop insulting the police with his foolish bias, if the police revert to how they used to operate under ECL, Silavwe will be urinating in his pants.
Ba Silavwe,
Is this the type of leadership you want to provide? No way! What did ECL want to do which you think is right? Abandon his vehicle and walk? For what purpose?
We know all your tricks and God is watching over your dirty games. Zambia is bigger than all of us.
Why should police give him special treatment is he above the law. In fact police are even treating him with kid gloves. When he doesn’t listen they should be physical on him.