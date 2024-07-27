POLICE OFFICERS NABBED FOR THE MURDER OF IBA BOSS

4 APPREHENDED IN MURDER OF IBA BOSS



The Zambia Police Service would like to inform the public that today, July 27, 2024, four suspects have been apprehended in connection with the murder of Mr. Guntila Muleya, the Director General of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA).



Among the suspects, two are regular police officers, one is a reserve police officer, and the fourth is a member of the public.



In the course of the investigation, the official motor vehicle of the deceased has been recovered.



Additionally, the police have so far seized two motor vehicles, three firearms (two pistols and an AK-47 rifle), cash totaling K129,300, assorted knives, and various electronic gadgets including phones, hard drives, and flash disks from the suspects.



The investigation into this matter is progressing well, and we assure the public that they will be informed in due course.



However, we are mindful that premature disclosure of certain details may jeopardize the ongoing investigation.



We would like to extend our gratitude to the public for their cooperation and support during this investigation.



Our sincere condolences go out to the family of Mr. Guntila Muleya and the members of staff at the Independent Broadcasting Authority during this difficult time.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER