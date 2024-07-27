POLICE OFFICERS NABBED FOR THE MURDER OF IBA BOSS

4 APPREHENDED IN MURDER OF IBA BOSS
The Zambia Police Service would like to inform the public that today, July 27, 2024, four suspects have been apprehended in connection with the murder of Mr. Guntila Muleya, the Director General of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA).
Among the suspects, two are regular police officers, one is a reserve police officer, and the fourth is a member of the public.
In the course of the investigation, the official motor vehicle of the deceased has been recovered.
Additionally, the police have so far seized two motor vehicles, three firearms (two pistols and an AK-47 rifle), cash totaling K129,300, assorted knives, and various electronic gadgets including phones, hard drives, and flash disks from the suspects.
The investigation into this matter is progressing well, and we assure the public that they will be informed in due course.
However, we are mindful that premature disclosure of certain details may jeopardize the ongoing investigation.
We would like to extend our gratitude to the public for their cooperation and support during this investigation.
Our sincere condolences go out to the family of Mr. Guntila Muleya and the members of staff at the Independent Broadcasting Authority during this difficult time.
Rae Hamoonga
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
For all the kachepas. This is what we expect and want. An official statement giving us feedback and status of what the state is doing and what is publicly consumable without prejudicing the investigation and possible posecution of a case.
Please ba Kachepa shut and sit down. Unless you can prove what you assert. You just make the working of law enforcement difficult with your attempts to sway investigation and prosecution for your own partian and personal benefit.
To the family of the late Mr. Muleya, my heartfelt condolences during this time.
Thanks to police for your efforts.This murder case has caused pain in many people.This gives us a bit of relief but the pain of loss is still being felt.
Thank you, Zambia Police, for the swift action to bring to book the evil persons who were involved the gruesome murder of Mr. Muelya. Anyone who kills an innocent soul cannot go unnoticed and unpunished. It is unfortunate to learn that among the suspects are two regular Police Officers who are supposed to maintain law and order. It is sad that the Zambia Police is infiltrated with bad elements with criminal behavoiur.
Job welldone ZP. Together we can.